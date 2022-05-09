Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will be named MVP again

The Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been voted as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second season in a row, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who also said the announcement is expected to be made later this week.

Jokic is in his seventh year in the NBA, and the do-it-all center averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists during the 2021-22 season, setting new career highs in points and rebounds per game.

Other MVP winners who have won the award in back-to-back seasons within the past decade include LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was an MVP finalist this season along with Joel Embiid.

Jokic guided Denver to a 48-34 regular season for the sixth best record in the Western Conference, though the Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games during Round 1. He had to carry the load all season long as Jamal Murray missed the entire season with a torn ACL, and Michael Porter Jr. played just nine games due to a back injury.

Jokic has played his entire career in Denver and while his current contract ends at the end of next season, he is expected to sign a super max extension to remain with the franchise with a long-term contract.