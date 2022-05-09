 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19, won’t coach in Game 4 vs. Grizzlies.

The Warriors coach will be sidelined after entering the league’s COVID protocols.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Three
Head coach Steve Kerr reacts to the officiating against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Game 4 Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors will elevate Mike Brown, who is set to be the head coach of the Sacramento Kings next season, to be the lead man tonight. Kenny Atkinson, who has head coaching experience, is also on Golden State’s bench. The Warriors won’t have many issues in terms of coaching tonight, even with Kerr sidelined. The positive test likely rules Kerr out for Game 5 Wednesday, unless he can register two negative tests 24 hours apart.

There’s no fallout yet as far as players testing positive, but that’s obviously the biggest concern now for the Warriors. There’s no COVID issues on the Grizzlies side as of now, so it looks like Kerr is the lone positive case among the two groups. Hopefully, he recovers quickly.

