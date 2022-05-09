Steve Kerr tests positive for COVID-19, won’t coach in Game 4 vs. Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Game 4 Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steve Kerr has entered health and safety protocols. Mike Brown will coach the Warriors tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 10, 2022

The Warriors will elevate Mike Brown, who is set to be the head coach of the Sacramento Kings next season, to be the lead man tonight. Kenny Atkinson, who has head coaching experience, is also on Golden State’s bench. The Warriors won’t have many issues in terms of coaching tonight, even with Kerr sidelined. The positive test likely rules Kerr out for Game 5 Wednesday, unless he can register two negative tests 24 hours apart.

There’s no fallout yet as far as players testing positive, but that’s obviously the biggest concern now for the Warriors. There’s no COVID issues on the Grizzlies side as of now, so it looks like Kerr is the lone positive case among the two groups. Hopefully, he recovers quickly.