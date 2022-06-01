NBA announces referees for 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA has released the list of referees for the 2022 NBA Finals featuring the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Here’s a look at the full crew.

The most familiar names on this list for NBA fans are Tony Brothers and Scott Foster, who are among the more experienced referees in this Finals crew. James Capers and Mark Davis will be in their 11th Finals, like Brothers. Foster is officiating his 15th Finals.

Not every referee is experienced. There are two officials who are in their second Finals: Courtney Kirkland and James Williams. Josh Tiven is in his third Finals, while both Eric Lewis and Kane Fitzgerald are in their fourth Finals.

We don’t have the crews for each individual game, as those will be posted the morning before each contest. It’ll be interesting to see if the referees, who have been taking some heat during the 2022 playoffs, have an impact in the Finals.