Kenny Atkinson agrees to four-year deal to become Hornets head coach

Atkinson was previously a head coach with the Nets.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors looks on during practice and media availability as part of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 4, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal with the Hornets for the head coaching job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Charlotte Hornets are set to hire Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to the franchise’s head coaching position, per Shams Charania. Atkinson will replace James Borrego, who took the Hornets to a second consecutive play-in game berth but could not make the playoffs.

Atkinson previously served as a head coach with the Brooklyn Nets, but was ultimately pushed out once Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the team and wanted a different voice. Atkinson is said to be strong at developing younger players, which would fit Charlotte’s profile.

The Hornets have potential stars in the making in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, but players like Kai Jones, James Bouknight and PJ Washington are important to the team’s ceiling. The thinking is Atkinson can help develop those guys.

Atkinson finished 118-190 as a head coach with the Nets. The Hornets are +10000 to win the title next season per DraftKings Sportsbook.

