Live updates from Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics enter Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals with one team looking to even the series while the other attempts to set up a closeout game Monday in the Bay Area.

We’ll have the latest updates from the game, along with relevant odds, bets, player props, stats and futures based on what happens.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 4 updates

It’s the end of the first quarter, and the Celtics hold a 28-27 lead over the Warriors. Curry and Tatum each have 12 points in what is shaping up to be a tight contest. Warriors +4 is looking good right now, while the moneyline can still go either way. The total is still tough to gauge, although the over seems more promising at the moment.

Curry has hit back-to-back triples, and Golden State has hit five out of its 11 attempts after missing five early to take a 23-18 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. Curry is up to 10 points, while Wiggins has eight. On Boston’s side, Tatum is leading the way with nine points while Jaylen Brown is scoreless.

The Celtics are up 12-6 early and the Warriors have already removed Porter Jr. from the lineup in favor of Looney, so that lineup change didn’t work early on. Andrew Wiggins took a shot from Jayson Tatum prior to the timeout and appeared to be shaken up, but he should be alright. Stephen Curry looks fine moving around, although he is only 1-4 from the floor and 0-2 from deep. Golden State as a team has yet to hit a triple.

Marcus Smart gets the first basket of the game, which was priced at +1100 on DraftKings. A nice payoff for anyone who backed the Celtics point guard to score the first bucket of Game 4.

We’re about to get set here in Game 4 and there hasn’t been much movement on the line. The total has dropped to 213.5, but the spread and moneyline odds remain the same. Let’s see if the Celtics can set up a closeout game in the Bay Area Monday.

Boston’s starting lineup remains the same, but the Warriors are going small with Otto Porter Jr. stepping in for Kevon Looney. The Warriors made a similar move in the 2015 Finals when they were down 2-1, putting Andre Iguodala in for Andrew Bogut. Iguodala ended up winning Finals MVP. Porter Jr. is currently listed at +40000 to win the honor. Let’s see what impact he has.

The Celtics have been 4-point favorites since the lines opened for Game 4. The total is set at 214. Boston is -165 on the moneyline while Golden State is +145. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how the public is approaching this game from a betting standpoint and the most popular player props for tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. If you’re in DFS Showdown contests for tonight’s game or about to enter one, here’s a potential lineup strategy for you to use. The injury report is clean, although we know Stephen Curry is dealing with some foot pain that will be worth monitoring during the game.