Live updates from Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5

It’s Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals with both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors looking to grab a 3-2 lead in this series. Tipoff for Monday’s contest is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

We’ll have the latest updates from the game, along with relevant odds, bets, player props, stats and futures based on what happens.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 updates

The Porter Jr. experiment has started much better in Game 5. He got the first basket of the game and has made his presence felt defensively as well. The Warriors hold an early 10-4 lead.

We’re just about set to tip in Game 5 and the lines are the same as they were about 30 minutes ago. The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, the total has closed at 211 and the moneyline is set at Warriors -165/Celtics +145.

The Celtics are rolling with the same starting lineup, with Smart, Tatum, Brown, Horford and Robert Williams getting the game going. The Warriors are going with the same lineup that started Game 4 with Otto Porter Jr. coming in for Kevon Looney. Given how that went in Game 4, I’m not sure its advisable for Steve Kerr to start that lineup again. We’ll see how long Porter Jr. goes in this one.

The Warriors began the day as 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook and they remain there with about 30 minutes left before tipoff. The total has moved down a bit and now sits at 211. Golden State is -165 on the moneyline, while Boston is +145.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting tonight’s game and the most popular player props among betters on DraftKings Sportsbook. For those involved in DFS Showdown contests, here’s a potential lineup strategy you can use as you make those last-minute adjustments.