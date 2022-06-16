Live updates from Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals

It’s Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, with the Golden State Warriors holding a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics looking to seal the deal on a fourth championship in eight seasons. The Celtics look to win on their home floor one more time to force Game 7.

We’ll have the latest updates from the game, along with relevant odds, bets, player props, stats and futures based on what happens.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 6 updates

The lines are closing, and it’s still Celtics -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total has moved up a bit to 211.5, while the moneyline prices have not changed (Celtics -175, Warriors +150).

The Celtics and Warriors are rolling with the same starting lineups they had in Games 4 and 5. Boston’s lineup of Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Robert Williams has been the same for the whole series, while Golden State’s lineup of Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Porter Jr. and Green was introduced in Game 4 after falling down 2-1 in the series.

The line hasn’t moved at all Thursday, with the Celtics remaining 4-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 211 and it has remained around this mark since the lines opened for Game 6. The Celtics are -175 on the moneyline, while the Warriors are +150.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s game, along with the most popular player props for Game 6 among bettors. If you’re in a DFS contest and need to make any lineup adjustments, here’s one potential strategy you could use.