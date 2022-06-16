Celtics outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Boston Celtics finished their season as the runner-up in the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston took a 2-1 series lead in the Finals before blowing a fourth-quarter lead in Game 4 that ultimately cost them the series. Now they will enter the offseason looking to regroup, recharge, and make another run at the NBA Finals next season.

2021-22 season recap

The Celtics finished started the season 18-21 before getting extremely hot and finishing the season 51-31. The questions about whether or not Jalen Brown and Jayson Tatum could play together were swirling. They were able to answer those with a run to the NBA Finals. The Celtics were impressive throughout the playoffs sweeping the Brooklyn Nets. They also were able to win back-to-back game sevens to beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. First-year head coach Ime Udokah did well for himself in his first season, taking over for Brad Stevens.

2022 offseason priorities

The first priority is to get center Robert Williams under the knife for surgery on his injured knee. The Celtics are a much better team when he is healthy, so they need to take care of that. They will likely need someone to replace Al Horford, which could come in the form of Grant Williams. Also, another wing that can spell Brown or Tatum and keep up some level of productivity when they go to the bench. The Celtics will need to be prepared for another grind through the Eastern Conference next season, but they have the team for it.