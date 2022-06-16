Warriors outlook heading into 2022 offseason

The Golden State Warriors are NBA Champions again for the fourth time in six tries. They defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry won the first Finals MVP of his career after striking out the first three times. The Warriors will now head into another offseason looking to keep their team intact to run it back next season.

2021-22 season recap

The Warriors started the season 18-2 before Klay Thompson returned. Curry ended the season with an injury, and the team slid down to the No.3 seed in the Western conference. They started started the postseason making quick work of the Denver Nuggets. The Memphis Grizzlies proved to be a worth opponent, but the Warriors beat them in six games. They made quick work of the Dallas Mavericks before eventually defeating Celtics in the Finals 4-2.

2022 offseason priorities

Bringing this team back would be ideal for them and is likely to happen. They need to sign Jordan Poole to a long-term deal before he becomes too expensive. Kevon Looney is a pending free agent and has proven his value to this franchise, so he should be coming back. James Wiseman should be ready to go at the start of the season. Young players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga should be able to provide more. The one area they could improve would be adding a backup point guard.