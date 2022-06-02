Phil Knight, Alan Smolinisky make bid to purchase Trail Blazers

There’s a bid from Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers per Adrian Wojnarowski. The offer is reportedly north of $2 billion, which is in line with what professional sports teams have been going for recently.

Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that's overseeing ownership of team. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2022

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves recently changed ownership groups, with the franchises going for $1.7 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. The $2 billion sticker price would represent a sizable jump considering Portland’s market size, so there’s a reason Paul Allen’s trust overseeing ownership will consider this bid.

The Trail Blazers are a natural fit for Knight, a University of Oregon alum who is funneling Nike money into the athletics program at Eugene. He’d immediately infuse cash into the team, but the Blazers still have some market limitations working against them when it comes to competing in the NBA.