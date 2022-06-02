 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jeff Van Gundy out for Game 1 of NBA Finals with COVID, Mike Breen still in protocols

The Finals will start off with new faces in the broadcast booth.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 NBA Finals - Phoenix Suns v. Milwaukee Bucks
ESPN Commentators, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen look on before Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 20, 2021 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Finals will start out with some new faces in the broadcast booth as both Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen are likely to be out for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors Thursday. Van Gundy is officially out after testing positive for COVID-19, while Breen is still in the league’s protocols after testing positive ahead of the Celtics-Heat Game 7 which he missed. There was hope he’d be back in time for Game 1 of the Finals.

Mark Jones is expected to take over Breen, as he did in Celtics-Heat Game 7. There’s no word on whether ABC will add another analyst to replace Van Gundy or whether Mark Jackson will be the solo analyst. Lisa Salters remains on the court as the sideline reporter.

Game 1 is set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

