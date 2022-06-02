Jeff Van Gundy out for Game 1 of NBA Finals with COVID, Mike Breen still in protocols

The 2022 NBA Finals will start out with some new faces in the broadcast booth as both Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen are likely to be out for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors Thursday. Van Gundy is officially out after testing positive for COVID-19, while Breen is still in the league’s protocols after testing positive ahead of the Celtics-Heat Game 7 which he missed. There was hope he’d be back in time for Game 1 of the Finals.

NEWS: Jeff Van Gundy is out for the start of the NBA Finals with COVID, Mike Breen still needs to be cleared for tonight's game, while Woj also has COVID, The Post has learned.https://t.co/AyxnBQeVHn — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 2, 2022

Mark Jones is expected to take over Breen, as he did in Celtics-Heat Game 7. There’s no word on whether ABC will add another analyst to replace Van Gundy or whether Mark Jackson will be the solo analyst. Lisa Salters remains on the court as the sideline reporter.

Game 1 is set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.