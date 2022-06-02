Live updates from Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to get the 2022 NBA Finals started with Game 1 Thursday evening in San Francisco. The contest will air on ABC and is set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET.

We’ll have the latest updates from the game, along with relevant odds, bets, player props, stats and futures based on what happens.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1 updates

Curry hits the first shot (+600) of the game, and the Warriors got that bucket off an offensive rebound from Looney. The rebounding battle will be huge in this series, especially with Golden State a bit thin in the frontcourt.

We’re about to tip at the Chase Center and the Warriors remain 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. This line has not moved all day. The total closed at 213.5, which is a half-point down from earlier in the day. It’s a point up from where the line originally came in at 212.5. The Warriors close at -160 on the moneyline, while the Celtics are +140.

For the series as a whole, Golden State is -150 and Boston is +130.

The Warriors are rolling with Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Looney to start Game 1. This has been Golden State’s most effective lineup in the postseason and it makes sense to use this lineup with the Celtics going a bit bigger with Horford and Williams.

We’ve got the starting lineup for the Celtics. It’ll be Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Robert Williams for Boston to start Game 1.

Everyone is in for both teams, so there’s no major news on the injury front. The Warriors have listed Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala as available for Game 1, although there’s doubt about how much the latter two play. The Celtics will have both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, and both should start this contest.

On the announcer side, there will be some changes. Mike Breen remains in COVID protocols and Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for the virus, so Mark Jones is once again going to be in the broadcast booth. He filled in for Breen in Game 7 of the Celtics-Heat series.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting this game and the most popular player props among betters on DraftKings Sportsbook.