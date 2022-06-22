Grading Pistons-Trail Blazers deal centered around Jerami Grant

The Detroit Pistons have sent Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick is protected for slots 1-4 and the Pistons did use a trade exception, so they’ll have $43 million in cap space with Grant off the books.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

Pistons: F

Detroit may have exaggerated the offers it was fielding for Grant near the trade deadline, but this can’t be a real deal. The Pistons are going to get a pick in the high 20s for a player who has consistently given them points and defensive structure. Grant wasn’t going anywhere with the Pistons still in a rebuild, but he’s worth far more than a late first-round pick which won’t convey for three years. This is a new definition of selling low.

Trail Blazers: A+

After dealing Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Clippers for essentially nothing, this is a home run deal for Portland. The franchise is trying to thread the needle on back end of Damian Lillard’s prime and Grant fits the mold. He’s a solid two-way wing who can shore up Portland’s defense while coming at a relatively low cost. It’s a great deal for a franchise who struggles to get quality players in free agency.