Grading Pistons-Trail Blazers deal centered around Jerami Grant

The Trail Blazers picked up a quality player for pennies.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons
Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 23, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have sent Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick is protected for slots 1-4 and the Pistons did use a trade exception, so they’ll have $43 million in cap space with Grant off the books.

Pistons: F

Detroit may have exaggerated the offers it was fielding for Grant near the trade deadline, but this can’t be a real deal. The Pistons are going to get a pick in the high 20s for a player who has consistently given them points and defensive structure. Grant wasn’t going anywhere with the Pistons still in a rebuild, but he’s worth far more than a late first-round pick which won’t convey for three years. This is a new definition of selling low.

Trail Blazers: A+

After dealing Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Clippers for essentially nothing, this is a home run deal for Portland. The franchise is trying to thread the needle on back end of Damian Lillard’s prime and Grant fits the mold. He’s a solid two-way wing who can shore up Portland’s defense while coming at a relatively low cost. It’s a great deal for a franchise who struggles to get quality players in free agency.

