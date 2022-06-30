Report: Devin Booker, Suns agree to four-year super max extension

The Phoenix Suns and SG Devin Booker have agreed to terms on a four-year, $214 million super max contract extension, per multiple reports. Booker’s contract is no surprise. He was entering the final year of a five-year, $158 million deal he signed back in 2019 at 23 years old. Booker is only 25 years old and is among one of the top shooting guards in the NBA.

Last season, Booker averaged a career-high 26.8 points per game for the Suns, who had the best record in the NBA at 64-18. He was voted to his third straight All-Star appearance for the Western Conference. Booker also averaged close to 5.0 assists and rebounds per game while shooting 38.3% from the 3-point line, matching a career high.

In the past two postseason, Booker has performed well considering his age and lack of experience. In 2020-21, Booker averaged 27.3 points per game in 22 games to help the Suns advance to the NBA Finals, losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. This past postseason, Booker averaged 23.3 points per game and the Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the second round.