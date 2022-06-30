 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets agree to five-year super max extension

Denver has locked up the two-time MVP.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets have locked up two-time MVP Nikola Jokic on a five-year extension worth $264 million, per Shams Charania. Jokic has carried the Nuggets in the last few seasons, winning back-to-back MVP awards in the process. He’s going to be the foundation of this team for years to come.

Jokic has evolved from second-round pick to triple-double machine, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Nuggets did clear some cap space earlier this week to account for this exact type of extension, which likely pushes them past the tax line in the near future. If Jokic stays healthy and gets Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back healthy, the Nuggets will be expected to compete for a championship. We’ll see how that trio stacks up against the best of the West, but the reigning MVP will once again be the pivotal player in the Mile High City.

