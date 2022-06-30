Report: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets agree to five-year super max extension

The Denver Nuggets have locked up two-time MVP Nikola Jokic on a five-year extension worth $264 million, per Shams Charania. Jokic has carried the Nuggets in the last few seasons, winning back-to-back MVP awards in the process. He’s going to be the foundation of this team for years to come.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Jokic has evolved from second-round pick to triple-double machine, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Nuggets did clear some cap space earlier this week to account for this exact type of extension, which likely pushes them past the tax line in the near future. If Jokic stays healthy and gets Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back healthy, the Nuggets will be expected to compete for a championship. We’ll see how that trio stacks up against the best of the West, but the reigning MVP will once again be the pivotal player in the Mile High City.