Report: Quin Snyder stepping down as Jazz head coach

The Utah Jazz will be looking for a new head coach with Quin Snyder stepping down from the position, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. After yet another playoff failure for Utah, it seems like Snyder is only the first domino to fall here.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder compiled a 372-264 record in the regular season and a 21-30 playoff mark. That latter number is what ultimately has led to this decision from Snyder, who was unable to take the team to the second round this season despite having some significant advantages over the Dallas Mavericks in the opening series. Luka Doncic was out for three games, and Dallas held a 2-1 lead after that stretch. Overall, Snyder has failed to take Utah to the conference finals in six playoff appearances.

The next decision for the franchise will be the status of both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. It feels like this partnership has run its course, and there’s constantly reports of tension between the two stars. Matching salaries will be an issue in any trade talks, but it seems like one of those players will not be wearing a Jazz uniform at the start of the 2022-23 season.