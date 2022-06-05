Live updates from Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 of 2022 NBA Finals

It’s Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics meeting the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco Sunday. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

We’ll have the latest updates from the game, along with relevant odds, bets, player props, stats and futures based on what happens.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 updates

We’ve got starting lineups for both teams. The Celtics will roll with Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Time Lord while the Warriors send out Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Looney.

We’re about 30 minutes away from the opening tip and here’s what you need to know from a betting standpoint. The Warriors have gained a half-point on the spread and are now 4.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook and -190 on the moneyline. The Celtics are +160. The total has moved to 215, which is a half-point down. All in all, not a lot of major movement here.

This is how bettors are approaching tonight’s contest, along with the most popular player props among bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook. If you’re looking for DFS lineup help, this is one of many potential strategies you could use.