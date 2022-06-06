 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Rasheed Wallace joining Lakers coaching staff as an assistant

Wallace has spent time as an assistant coach in the NBA and college.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Rasheed Wallace And Ben Wallace Visit Wuhan
Retired NBA players Rasheed Wallace attends the launching ceremony of OYTP basketball camp at Incity on July 15, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China.
Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to formally introduce Darvin Ham as the franchise’s next head coach, and it appears there’s already one assistant coach in place. Former All-Star Rasheed Wallace is joining the staff as an assistant per Shams Charania. Wallace spent time as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons and University of Memphis.

Wallace was best known as an aggressive, tenacious player who won a NBA title with the Pistons in 2004. He was part of the team which went to four straight conference finals, and one of those losses came to a young LeBron James when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wallace is also known for his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where he was part of a group which became known as the “Jail Blazers” for its troublesome antics.

We’ll see what kind of impact Ham and Wallace can have as the Lakers try to maximize the final years of James’ career. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are +2000 to win the 2022-23 NBA title.

More From DraftKings Nation