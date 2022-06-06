Report: Rasheed Wallace joining Lakers coaching staff as an assistant

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to formally introduce Darvin Ham as the franchise’s next head coach, and it appears there’s already one assistant coach in place. Former All-Star Rasheed Wallace is joining the staff as an assistant per Shams Charania. Wallace spent time as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons and University of Memphis.

Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2022

Wallace was best known as an aggressive, tenacious player who won a NBA title with the Pistons in 2004. He was part of the team which went to four straight conference finals, and one of those losses came to a young LeBron James when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wallace is also known for his stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where he was part of a group which became known as the “Jail Blazers” for its troublesome antics.

We’ll see what kind of impact Ham and Wallace can have as the Lakers try to maximize the final years of James’ career. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are +2000 to win the 2022-23 NBA title.