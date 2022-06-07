 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jazz head coach rumors: Terry Stotts, Joe Mazzulla among initial interview requests

Here’s a look at Utah’s initial list of candidates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 18, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have released an initial list of the candidates they’d like to interview for their head coaching position, per Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a wide array of candidates, including current Jazz assistants Terry Stotts and Alex Jensen.

Stotts has previous NBA head coaching experience, which is something which could separate him from the rest of the pool right now. He and Jensen has an additional advantage in that they both have a current connection with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who the team has said is “not in trade talks” for now. With Quin Snyder officially stepping away, Mitchell will have a say in the team’s next head coach.

There’s a theory about Bryant being in consideration for the job, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. Bryant does have some significant coaching chops though, as he’s an associate head coach with the Knicks since 2020. Prior to that, he was an assistant with the Jazz from 2014-20.

There are two Celtics assistants in the mix, which is expected considering Danny Ainge’s current standing in Utah and his ties to Boston. Both Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla will get significant consideration with this connection, although it might not be enough if Mitchell wants Bryant as his coach.

