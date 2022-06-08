Mike Breen returns to announcer booth for Game 3 of 2022 NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals will finally get the traditional broadcast booth fans are accustomed to. Longtime announcer Mike Breen, who typically calls the Finals and other big NBA games for ABC and ESPN, is back as the lead announcer after being sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

BANG! Breen's back



After missing Games 1 & 2 of the NBA Finals with Covid-19, Mike Breen is returning tonight for Game 3.



➡️ https://t.co/dMJa3BBLIO pic.twitter.com/c5y5kOzOjf — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 8, 2022

Breen missed Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat due to a positive COVID test, although it was expected he’d return for Game 1 of the Finals at that point. However, Breen and fellow broadcast teammate Jeff Van Gundy were both absent from Game 1 due to COVID protocols. Van Gundy returned for Game 2, and now Breen will be back for Game 3 to complete the traditional group of him, Van Gundy and Mark Jackson.

This move means Mark Jones, who has filled in for Breen, will not be on the call Wednesday. We’ll see if the Golden State Warriors or Celtics are first to get Breen’s signature “BANG!” call in Game 3.