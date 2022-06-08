Live updates from Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics meet up in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals Wednesday with the series tied 1-1. The Celtics have not lost back-to-back games this postseason, but the Warriors are getting most of the public support at DraftKings Sportsbook on the moneyline for this contest.

We’ll have the latest updates from the game, along with relevant odds, bets, player props, stats and futures based on what happens.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 3 updates

Starting lineups remain the same for both teams. The Celtics will roll with Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Robert Williams while the Warriors counter with Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Looney. We’ll likely see some tighter rotations from both teams in this game after both coaches got a good idea of how players will fare against the other team over the first two contests.

There was a little bit of a pregame warmup controversy as the Warriors noticed one of the rims was higher than 10 feet. The hoop has since been adjusted, but a nice little nugget for the conspiracy theorists out there.

Dubs’ warmups had to be paused because the hoop was too high pic.twitter.com/UgMkAB4EwE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2022

Everyone is in for both teams, and the announcer crew is also intact with Mike Breen returning for Game 3 after spending the first two games in COVID protocols. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.5. Boston is -150 on the moneyline while Golden State is +130.

Here’s a look at the most popular player props among bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Stephen Curry’s three-pointers prop and Derrick White’s points prop remaining consistent across multiple updates throughout the day. If you’re playing in a DFS Showdown contest, here’s some lineup advice you can take a look at.