When does NBA Summer League 2022 start?

The NBA 2022-23 offseason continues to be in full swing with Summer League play right around the corner. Summer League is the chance for rookies, certain second-year players and fringe NBA guys to make a mark ahead of the season. This is largely for players looking to catch on with G-League teams or grab two-way deals, but can also help rookies get their feet wet before preseason play.

When does NBA Summer League begin?

The main Summer League event in Las Vegas begins July 7 and features all 30 NBA clubs. This will go until July 17. There are two smaller exhibition events prior to this main Summer League showcase.

The California Classic takes place July 2-5 in San Francisco. That event will feature the Lakers, Warriors, Heat and Kings. The Salt Lake City Summer League event takes place from July 5-7 and will have the Jazz, Thunder, Grizzlies and 76ers.