Which teams are in the 2022 California Classic?

The NBA offseason is kicking into high gear with Summer League 2022 getting set to tip off this Fourth of July weekend. The California Classic will take place from July 2-5 in San Francisco and serves as one of two precursors to the main Summer League event in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the teams in the California Classic this year.

California Classic 2022 Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings will take part in the California Classic this year. The teams will play three games, one against each opponent.

The Kings, Warriors and Heat are likely to have first-round picks from this draft in action when Keegan Murray, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Nikola Jovic take the floor in the event. The Lakers didn’t have a first-round selection in this draft, but second-round pick Max Christie should feature prominently in the Summer League for the team.