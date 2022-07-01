Which teams are in the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League?

Summer League play in Las Vegas officially begins July 7, but there are a few events ahead of the main showcase in Sin City. One of those is in Salt Lake City, which traditionally has hosted a pre-Summer League event. Here’s a look at the teams participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League, which runs from July 5-7.

Salt Lake City Summer League 2022 Teams

The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers will be in the mix for this competition. Each team will play one game against the other three teams. We’re likely to see Thunder lottery picks Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams in action here, while the Grizzlies should send out their first-round selections Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. The Jazz and 76ers didn’t use first-round picks, so their rosters will likely be comprised of second-year guys and G-League talent.