Zion Williamson nears 5-year rookie contract extension

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is getting close to signing a 5-year rookie contract extension with the organization, according to a report from Shams Charania. The max contract deal would pay Williamson up to $231 million through the 2027-28 season.

Back in May, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the Pelicans were not willing to offer Williamson full five-year guaranteed deal. According to the report, the plan was to offer Williamson a big contract but not fully guaranteed.

Williamson did not see the floor at all this past season as he recovered from a broken foot. In his first two seasons, he played in 85 games and averaged 25.7 points with 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Williamson was the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft after spending a season with the Duke Blue Devils.

Last season took plenty of twists and turns between Williamson and the Pelicans franchise as his return to the floor was a big topic for much of the 2021-22 campaign. Without the team’s biggest star all season long, New Orleans finished the regular season with a 43-39 record.