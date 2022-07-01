Report: Ja Morant, Grizzlies lock in five-year extension worth up to $231 million

The Memphis Grizzlies and star point guard Ja Morant have agreed to a designated rookie max extension which can pay him up to $231 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Morant is guaranteed $193 million in the deal.

Morant can trigger the additional money if he makes an All-NBA team.

The Grizzlies have elevated to contender status under Morant, who emerged as a star despite flying mostly under the radar heading into his college years. After taking Murray State on a few NCAA Tournament runs, everyone knew his name.

Many felt Morant was destined for stardom after last year’s play-in heroics against the Warriors, where the point guard hit clutch shots late to secure a win and playoff berth for Memphis. Despite injuries this season, Morant helped the Grizzlies nab the No. 2 seed. There’s reason to believe he could’ve helped Memphis defeat Golden State again this postseason if not for a knee injury.