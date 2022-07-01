 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Ja Morant, Grizzlies lock in five-year extension worth up to $231 million

Memphis inks the star point guard to a long-term deal.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Six
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies yells on the sidelines against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center on May 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and star point guard Ja Morant have agreed to a designated rookie max extension which can pay him up to $231 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Morant is guaranteed $193 million in the deal.

Morant can trigger the additional money if he makes an All-NBA team.

The Grizzlies have elevated to contender status under Morant, who emerged as a star despite flying mostly under the radar heading into his college years. After taking Murray State on a few NCAA Tournament runs, everyone knew his name.

Many felt Morant was destined for stardom after last year’s play-in heroics against the Warriors, where the point guard hit clutch shots late to secure a win and playoff berth for Memphis. Despite injuries this season, Morant helped the Grizzlies nab the No. 2 seed. There’s reason to believe he could’ve helped Memphis defeat Golden State again this postseason if not for a knee injury.

