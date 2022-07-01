Tracking NBA Summer League 2022 rosters for each team

NBA free agency is in full swing, but the league is also looking ahead to Summer League which kicks off July 2 with the California Classic in San Francisco. There’s also a Salt Lake City Summer League edition from July 5-7 before the main showcase begins in Las Vegas July 7. All 30 teams will be in action for the Las Vegas Summer League. Here’s a look at the players and rosters for each team, which we will update as more announcements come through.

Here’s a look at the first group of teams that will be in action in the California Classic.

Max Christie, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Nikola Jovic are the key rookies to watch in the opening games. They’ll be hoping to show they’re worthy of a roster spot for this upcoming season, although Baldwin Jr. is likely the only one truly on the fence.

The Salt Lake City Summer League rosters and Las Vegas Summer League rosters will be updated on those pages.