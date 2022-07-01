Grading Kings-Hawks deal centered around Kevin Huerter

The Sacramento Kings are making big moves this offseason and they’ve now traded for Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings are sending back Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick back to Atlanta in the deal

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Kings: A

Sacramento is going to good offensively, with Huerter giving them one more shooter to work with. The Kings will have plenty of weapons alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, which helps both players maximize their skills. It also doesn’t cost Sacramento much to land Huerter, who will grow with the core well.

Hawks: B

The Hawks did have a crowded perimeter rotation and this frees up some minutes for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson. Atlanta’s big offseason addition is Dejounte Murray, and getting a first-round pick back for Huerter is solid value. The Hawks are losing a member of what was thought to be their core, but they have enough players capable of stepping up to understand why they made this deal.