Grading Celtics-Pacers deal centered around Malcolm Brogdon

The Indiana Pacers finally dealt Malcolm Brogdon, sending him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-round pick and a handful of fringe NBA guys. Here’s an early reaction to the trade.

The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/etqmr9l0l7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Celtics: A+

Boston added a high-level guard to its rotation without losing a core player. The first-round pick is going to be in the high 20s assuming the Celtics build off their Finals run from last season. This is a home run for Boston assuming the guard can stay healthy and return to his efficient ways.

Pacers: D

Outside of the draft pick and shedding Brogdon’s contract, there’s not much to like here for Indiana. The Pacers are blowing it all up, but they’re not getting a centerpiece for the future in this move. The goal of trading Brogdon was to net an asset which would pay off down the line and that isn’t the case here. Theis is a solid rotation player but doesn’t fit the team’s timeline for contention. Nesmith is a dart throw at best. It feels like the Pacers sold very low on Brogdon.