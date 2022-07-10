NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 10

We’ve got a loaded Sunday in the 2022 NBA Summer League with eight games on tap. At this point, it looks like every team has played at least one game in Las Vegas. That means there will be some trends to look at, which also means teams will start penciling in roster spots. Here’s a look at Sunday’s schedule in the Summer League and how fans can catch all the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 10, Las Vegas

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings - 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks - 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.