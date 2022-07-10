Key takeaways from Saturday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

Saturday’s Summer League action showcased the top talent from the 2022 NBA Draft, along with the development group of several contenders. Here are the biggest stories from the day’s action.

2022 draft class looks solid at the top

Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith may have had underwhelming stat lines, but the latter was far better in the second game than his debut. Holmgren’s exploits in Summer League have been well-documented. Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray engaged in one of the greatest Las Vegas duels of late Saturday, and both look the part. That’s four of the top five picks shining, and the No. 4 overall pick has also impressed.

Jaden Ivey’s injury scare puts Summer League in perspective

Ivey appeared to twist his ankle and while he didn’t have a walking boot when returning, he didn’t step back out on the court. At the end of the day, Ivey’s injury (and Shaedon Sharpe’s) is a reminder that these games don’t really matter. Ivey has been great when he’s playing, but he needs to be healthy for the real contests. It’ll be interesting to see if the Pistons give Ivey big minutes for the rest of Summer League.

Thunder rebuild is ahead of schedule

With Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann having solid showings in Summer Leagues while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort secure long-term contracts with Oklahoma City, the foundation for the Thunder looks to be in place. Ancillary pieces like Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng will be brought along slowly. The Thunder have plenty of draft ammo coming if some of these guys don’t work out, but the deep rebuild they appeared to be on is already ahead of schedule.

Final scores

Raptors 97, 76ers 77

Magic 94, Kings 92 (2OT)

Heat 88, Celtics 78

Pistons 105, Wizards 99

Jazz 72, Hawks 66

Rockets 90, Thunder 88

Clippers 94, Grizzlies 76

Trail Blazers 85, Pelicans 68