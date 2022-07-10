NBA Summer League roundup: Keegan Murray, Bennedict Mathurin, Cam Thomas headline Sunday’s early games

It’s another full slate of Summer League games in Las Vegas Sunday. The day starts with two teams who made headlines at the trade deadline last year with the Pacers taking on the Kings and concludes with the Hornets battling the Lakers. Those two have been linked in a potential Russell Westbrook trade, but it seems like LA is not going to pursue a deal with Charlotte at the moment. For now, the focus is on Summer League ball.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Sunday, July 10.

NBA Summer League recaps

Sacramento Kings 103, Indiana Pacers 96

Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin might not draw as many headlines as the three “stars” of the draft class, but these two are showing they can be legitimate threats in the league. Both have been solid in Summer League play and Murray has an immediate spot in Sacramento’s rotation. He finished with 23 points. Mathurin will create more minutes for himself if he keeps playing like this. He had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. once again led the Nets, who put out a questionable season ticket email today. They combined for 47 points. Look for both guys to be in the conversation when it comes to the Nets filling out the roster. The 76ers didn’t play Paul Reed, which is interesting given his production so far in Summer League. Jaden Springer was underwhelming but Cassius Winston showed out with 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Bulls vs. Knicks - 5 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Suns - 5:30 p.m. ET

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers - 7 p.m. ET

Warriors vs. Spurs - 7:30 p.m. ET

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves - 9 p.m. ET

Hornets vs. Lakers - 9:30 p.m. ET