Filed under:

NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 11

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder asks his bench for a review after he was called for a goaltending violation against the Houston Rockets during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s a relatively light Summer League slate Monday with just six games on tap, but there’s a big-time matchup between No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren. No. 3 pick Jabari Smith will also be in action. Here’s a look at the day’s schedule and how fans can watch all the games.

Summer League Schedule, July 11, Las Vegas

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks - 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics - 8 p.m. ET, NBATV

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz - 10 p.m. ET, NBATV

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

