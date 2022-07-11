NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 11

It’s a relatively light Summer League slate Monday with just six games on tap, but there’s a big-time matchup between No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren. No. 3 pick Jabari Smith will also be in action. Here’s a look at the day’s schedule and how fans can watch all the games.

Summer League Schedule, July 11, Las Vegas

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks - 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics - 8 p.m. ET, NBATV

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz - 10 p.m. ET, NBATV

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.