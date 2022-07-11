Key takeaways from Sunday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

Sunday’s Summer League slate is in the books, with several important developments which will definitely spill over into the regular season. Here’s a look at the biggest takeaways from the day’s games.

James Wiseman is back on the court

Wiseman was the biggest missing piece for the defending champions considering his potential as a center. The big man was fouling left and right in his return, but did have a solid stat line with 11 points and two rebounds in 19 minutes. We’ll see much more run he gets but the Warriors got better with Wiseman back in action.

Keegan Murray, Bennedict Mathurin looking the part

In the day’s opener, Murray and Mathurin put on a show. The Kings rookie continued his impressive scoring run with 23 points, while the Pacers rookie tallied 16 points and seven rebounds. These two won’t get as much buzz as the top three picks from the 2022 NBA Draft, but they are sneaky Rookie of the Year bets that can deliver huge value. Murray is listed at +750 and Mathurin is +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cam Thomas second-year breakout coming?

Thomas averaged 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his rookie season. He averaged 17.6 minutes per game largely due to absences from Kyrie Irving. With Irving and Kevin Durant potentially on the way out, Thomas could take over a much bigger role in the offense. Similar to how Tyrese Maxey broke out taking Ben Simmons’ place in Philadelphia, Thomas could have massive numbers as a starter in Brooklyn.

Final scores

Kings 103, Pacers 96

Nets 91, 76ers 84

Knicks 101, Bulls 69

Wizards 97, Suns 72

Nuggets 84, Cavaliers 76

Spurs 85, Warriors 84

Grizzlies 70, Timberwolves 63

Hornets 89, Lakers 86 (OT)