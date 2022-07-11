NBA Summer League roundup: Trey Murphy drops 30 to open Monday’s slate

We’ve got a relatively light set of Summer League games Monday as we enter the championship week for the Las Vegas event. The Orlando Magic have pulled Paolo Banchero from the event, so we’ll see if that starts a trend for other teams. So far, it looks like Banchero is the lone notable name to be removed. There’s still plenty of important prospects in action, including Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Monday, July 11.

NBA Summer League recaps

Trey Murphy is carving out a big role for himself in New Orleans’ rotation next season. He was the difference between the two teams in this contest, dropping 30 points to go along with six rebounds. He shot 10-18 from the floor and 3-6 from deep. It’ll be interesting to see how he slots in alongside Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum on the perimeter with the Pelicans.

Rockets vs. Spurs - 7 p.m. ET

Bucks vs. Celtics - 8 p.m. ET

Magic vs. Thunder - 9 p.m. ET

Mavericks vs. Jazz - 10 p.m. ET

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers - 11 p.m. ET