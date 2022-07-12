 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 12

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA Summer League - Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs
Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court during a break in a game against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Tuesday’s Summer League slate, including a Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors and the battle for LA between the Lakers and Clippers. Here’s a look at the full day’s games, along with how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 12, Las Vegas

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets - 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat - 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors - 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers - 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks - 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 11 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

More From DraftKings Nation