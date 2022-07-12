NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 12

We’ve got seven games on Tuesday’s Summer League slate, including a Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors and the battle for LA between the Lakers and Clippers. Here’s a look at the full day’s games, along with how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 12, Las Vegas

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets - 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat - 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors - 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers - 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks - 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 11 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.