Key takeaways from Monday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

Monday’s Summer League games are in the books. Here are some of the biggest storylines from the day’s action.

Trey Murphy is going to be in a major rotation piece

The wing went for 30 points in Monday’s game and was basically the difference in the game. Murphy has great size at 6’8 and can hit the triple consistently, which means he’ll be a part of what is looking like a deep rotation for New Orleans. The Pelicans might be a playoff lock if everyone can stay healthy, and Murphy will be a key part of that group.

Jabari Smith finally has a strong game

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was looking a bit sluggish through the first two Summer League games, but he finally had a nice outing. The forward put up 19 points on 60% shooting and added nine rebounds in a Rockets win. Let’s see if he can keep this up for the rest of the showcase.

Chet Holmgren remains a force for Oklahoma City

The Magic have shut down Paolo Banchero, and the Thunder could’ve done the same with Holmgren. Instead, they let him go for another double-double in a win over Orlando. We’ll see if Holmgren plays the rest of the way but he’s already silenced a lot of doubters.

Final scores

Pelicans 101, Hawks 73

Rockets 97, Spurs 84

Celtics 111, Bucks 109

Thunder 84, Magic 81

Jazz 83, Mavericks 82

Trail Blazers 88, Knicks 77