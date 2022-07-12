NBA Summer League roundup: Dalen Terry makes early impression Tuesday

We’ve got seven Summer League games on the day’s slate as we start getting closer to the championship, which will take place Sunday, July 17. Some teams remain in position to contend for the title, while others have pulled their best young players to prevent injuries and get looks at lesser-known talents.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Tuesday, July 12.

The Bulls got good outings from Dalen Terry and Carlik Jones, with the latter shooting 100% from the floor. Terry should crack Chicago’s rotation immediately, while Jones likely is a two-way candidate. Makur Maker had a solid showing but he’s also a two-way candidate at best. For the Raptors, Dalano Banton and Jeff Dowtin were the stars. If Toronto guts the rotation in a Kevin Durant trade, both players could get some run with the main team.

Grizzlies vs. Nets - 6:30 p.m. ET

Hawks vs. Heat - 7 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Warriors - 9 p.m. ET

Pistons vs. Pacers - 9 p.m. ET

Suns vs. Mavericks - 11 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Clippers - 11 p.m. ET