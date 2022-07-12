 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Summer League roundup: Dalen Terry makes early impression Tuesday

We’re tracking all the action for Tuesday’s slate of Summer League games in Las Vegas.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 Las Vegas Summer League - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Dalen Terry of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket during the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got seven Summer League games on the day’s slate as we start getting closer to the championship, which will take place Sunday, July 17. Some teams remain in position to contend for the title, while others have pulled their best young players to prevent injuries and get looks at lesser-known talents.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Tuesday, July 12.

NBA Summer League recaps

Chicago Bulls 93, Toronto Raptors 83

The Bulls got good outings from Dalen Terry and Carlik Jones, with the latter shooting 100% from the floor. Terry should crack Chicago’s rotation immediately, while Jones likely is a two-way candidate. Makur Maker had a solid showing but he’s also a two-way candidate at best. For the Raptors, Dalano Banton and Jeff Dowtin were the stars. If Toronto guts the rotation in a Kevin Durant trade, both players could get some run with the main team.

Grizzlies vs. Nets - 6:30 p.m. ET

Hawks vs. Heat - 7 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Warriors - 9 p.m. ET

Pistons vs. Pacers - 9 p.m. ET

Suns vs. Mavericks - 11 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Clippers - 11 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Nation