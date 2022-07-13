NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 13

Summer League action continues in Las Vegas Wednesday as we inch closer to crowing a champion for the annual showcase event. Here’s a look at the day’s schedule, along with how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 13, Las Vegas

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 4 p.m. ET, NBATV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets - 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8 p.m. ET, NBATV

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.