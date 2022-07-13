 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 13

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2022 Las Vegas Summer League- Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder
Josh Giddey of Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the game during the game against the Orlando Magic during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 11, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Summer League action continues in Las Vegas Wednesday as we inch closer to crowing a champion for the annual showcase event. Here’s a look at the day’s schedule, along with how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 13, Las Vegas

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 4 p.m. ET, NBATV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets - 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8 p.m. ET, NBATV

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

