Key takeaways from Tuesday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

Tuesday’s Summer League games are in the books. Here’s a look at some of the key storylines which developed from the day’s action in Las Vegas.

The Grizzlies have some nice youngsters in the pipeline

Memphis is going to have to make some tough decisions about its overall roster this coming season. Santi Aldama looks like he could be a backup big man with a strong Summer League showing, including a 31-point effort Tuesday. Jake LaRavia and David Roddy are also playing well, showcasing how they can fit in multiple positions. Ziaire Williams is also improving. The Grizzlies have a lot of young talent coming together at the perfect time, and it sets this team up well for the upcoming season and years to come.

Bennedict Mathurin ROTY buzz?

Mathurin has flown a bit under the radar given the buzz those picked above him have gotten. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Pacers rookie is listed at +1000 to win the Rookie of the Year award and he might improve that number soon. If Indiana does make good on a Buddy Hield trade, Mathurin will immediately take on a bigger role. He went for 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals Tuesday, showing he’s going to make an impact on both ends of the floor when he gets playing time.

Warriors second-year forwards are ready for bigger roles

With Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II on different teams, the Warriors are counting on their youngsters to take on more prominent duties. Second-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who were controversially taken with Golden State’s lottery picks instead of flipping those picks for veterans, have justified the team’s decision. They’ve shown aggression and efficiency in Summer League, something Golden State will need from them at times during the season.

Final scores

Bulls 93, Raptors 83

Grizzlies 120, Nets 84

Hawks 95, Heat 88

Pacers 101, Pistons 87

Celtics 103, Warriors 92

Suns 105, Mavericks 78

Lakers 83, Clippers 72