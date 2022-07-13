NBA Summer League roundup: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ochai Agbaji star early in Wednesday’s action

Summer League action continues Wednesday with seven games on the slate, headlined by a potential matchup between Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray when the Thunder face the Kings. The Heat and 76ers are also doing battle in a rematch of last year’s conference semifinals, while the Nuggets and Clippers carry some intrigue given their history in the 2020 Orlando bubble.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Wednesday, July 13.

NBA Summer League recaps

Bucks 87, Timberwolves 75

Sandro Mamukelashvili continues to put himself in a position to earn a roster spot in the main team in Milwaukee. The big man produced another double-double in Wednesday’s game and should get some looks from the Bucks brass. Another player to watch is Lindell Wigginton, who has been solid in Summer League. The Timberwolves will bring in Wendell Moore Jr. from this roster, but Kevon Harris is playing his way into potential rotation minutes.

Hornets 91, Cavaliers 80

Ochai Agbaji broke out with 24 points on 7-13 shooting, which is a good sign for the Cavaliers. Bryce McGowens matched Agbaji’s output for the Hornets, who had five players in double figures. An interesting player to watch will be LiAngelo Ball, who scored 12 points on 5-9 shooting. We’ll see if his connection to team star LaMelo Ball earns him some sort of contract.

Wizards vs. Pelicans - 6 p.m. ET

Raptors vs. Jazz - 7 p.m. ET

Kings vs. Thunder - 8 p.m. ET

Heat vs. 76ers - 9 p.m. ET

Nuggets vs. Clippers - 10 p.m. ET