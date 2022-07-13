Key takeaways from Wednesday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

The conclusion of Wednesday’s Summer League games moves us one step closer towards crowing a champion in Las Vegas and getting ready for a nice break before the regular season. Here’s some of the biggest storylines from the day’s games.

Can anyone stop Keegan Murray?

The Iowa forward has definitely stepped up in Las Vegas. He’s absolutely torching Summer League defenses and went for 29 points in a matchup with the Thunder. Murray should be an excellent fit in Sacramento’s new-look offense, which could take the Kings to the playoffs. He’s going to be a contender for Rookie of the Year and could be a great value bet on DraftKings Sportsbook right now at +750.

The Bucks have some talent in the pipeline

MarJon Beauchamp isn’t Milwaukee’s only young player capable of making a big impact. Sandro Mamukelashvili has emerged as a viable backup center, while Lindell Wigginton is making it tough to ignore him as a scorer. Neither will be in Milwaukee’s main rotation in crunch time, but both players can eat up some regular season minutes while gaining important experience against better competition.

Where is Nikola Jovic?

The rookie was solid in the California Classic, averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9% from deep. He’s now sitting out games in Las Vegas entirely, which is unusual for a team like Miami. Either the Heat have seen enough from Jovic and don’t want to risk injury or they believe he’s not going to be a significant part of their roster this year. It’s a bit mysterious, and that’s usually not a good sign at this time of year.

Final scores

Bucks 87, Timberwolves 75

Hornets 91, Cavaliers 80

Pelicans 106, Wizards 88

Raptors 80, Jazz 74

Thunder 86, Kings 80

76ers 75, Heat 71

Nuggets 80, Clippers 75