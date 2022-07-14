NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 14

We’ve got eight games on Thursday’s Summer League slate and the big storyline to watch will be whether Jaden Ivey gets some run for the Pistons. The Knicks will look to keep up their recent hot play against the Magic, while the Hawks and Spurs meet after the two organizations pulled off the big trade involving Dejounte Murray. We’ll also see Jabari Smith in action against the Trail Blazers. Here’s a look at the entire day’s schedule and how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 14, Las Vegas

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.