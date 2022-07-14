NBA Summer League roundup: JD Davison breaks out in Thursday’s opener

Summer League action from Las Vegas starts to get closer to the business end of the event Thursday, with eight games on tap. No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith should be in action for the Rockets, while Knicks guard Quentin Grimes looks to continue his strong play amid trade rumors.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Thursday, July 14.

NBA Summer League recaps

This was the JD Davison game. It’s hard to see the Alabama point guard cracking Boston’s main rotation, but this performance will raise some eyebrows. Davison went for 28 points and 10 assists while shooting 9-14 from the floor and 4-6 from deep. The Celtics also got a double-double out of Trevion Williams. The Grizzlies continued to show impressive balance with six players reaching double figures scoring. Ziaire Williams led the way for Memphis with 21 points.

This was arguably Blake Wesley’s best game in Las Vegas with 20 points on 8-17 shooting, which will help his confidence. Malaki Branham continued to struggle though. With Dejounte Murray gone, these two rookies will need to step up for San Antonio. Sharife Cooper had his best game from a points standpoint. The Hawks would like to see more out of Cooper in terms of efficiency. The guard will likely hold a backup role with the team, but can he shoot the ball at a decent enough clip to find the floor in key moments? Tyson Etienne was the surprise story for the Hawks in this game with 19 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons - 5:30 p.m. ET

Bulls vs. Hornets - 6 p.m. ET

Knicks vs. Magic - 7:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks vs. Bucks - 8 p.m. ET

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets - 9:30 p.m. ET

Nets vs. Timberwolves - 10 p.m. ET