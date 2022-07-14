Key takeaways from Thursday’s NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas

Another day of Summer League action from Las Vegas is in the books. Here’s some of the biggest developments from the desert.

The Knicks have some bright youngsters

Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are making names for themselves in Vegas, and both could be in the rotation this season if they aren’t traded. Grimes is attracting interest across the league, while McBride is showcasing some major development. The Knicks should be more competitive this season and their collection of young players could rise together to create a massive win jump.

Chicago’s main rotation got deeper

The Bulls avoided drastic changes this offseason due to the lack of cohesion and continuity last year with injuries. The main rotation looks to be solid, and will definitely include rookie Dalen Terry. The guard is showing he can be a volume scorer off the bench, while also knowing when to sit back and lock in defensively rather than force shots. Terry will be an immediate contributor in Chicago.

Jaden Hardy has a long way to go

Hardy’s talent was undeniable coming into the draft, but the G-League numbers were worrying. Now the Mavericks know why. Hardy has yet to put together back-to-back efficient showings in Summer League and he’s going to need to do so to crack the Dallas rotation. Hardy was a potential solution to Jalen Brunson leaving, but it’s clear the rookie has a ways to go.

Final scores

Celtics 108, Grizzlies 91

Hawks 87, Spurs 86

Cavaliers 82, Pistons 79

Bulls 89, Hornets 73

Knicks 102, Magic 89

Bucks 100, Mavericks 89

Trail Blazers 85, Rockets 77

Nets 102, Timberwolves 83