NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Friday, July 15

We’re entering the last few days of Summer League and Friday’s slate will be crucial in helping put together the final weekend of games. Here’s a look at the day’s action, along with how fans can tune into every game.

Summer League Schedule, July 15, Las Vegas

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz - 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets - 6 p.m. ET, NBATV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns - 8 p.m. ET, NBATV

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors - 10 p.m. ET, NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.