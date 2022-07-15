NBA Summer League roundup: Brandon Boston, Johnny Juzang make notable contributions in Friday’s opener

We’re in the last day of meaningful Summer League games, at least however meaningful a Summer League game can be. We’ll know Sunday’s championship matchup after Friday’s games, with Saturday and most of Sunday’s other contests being an additional exhibition opportunity for those who are on the fringes of a roster.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Friday, July 15.

NBA Summer League recaps

Brandon Boston had a massive game with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists. It’s crazy he might not break the Clippers’ main roster given how deep it is but he’ll get a look. On the Jazz side, Johnny Juzang was highly inefficient but he at least started to look like a productive player. Some late shots didn’t go his way so he finished with 14 points on 3-13 shooting. Juzang will likely be in consideration for a two-way deal, so he’ll likely get a few more chances to prove he deserves real NBA minutes.

This was the throwaway Summer League game of the day. The Sixers got hot from the floor, while the Nuggets never got started. Isaiah Joe and Trevelin Queen were the key players for Philly, combining for 31 points on 7-14 shooting from deep. Grant Riller had 18 points, but he’s going to have a tough time making the 76ers roster. On the Nuggets side, Christian Braun had a decent game with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steal.s

Thunder vs. Warriors - 7 p.m. ET

Kings vs. Suns - 8 p.m. ET

Pacers vs. Wizards - 9 p.m. ET

Heat vs. Raptors - 10 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Pelicans - 11 p.m. ET