Keldon Johnson, Spurs agree to four-year extension worth $80 million

The San Antonio Spurs and Keldon Johnson have agreed on a four-year, $80 million extension per Shams Charania. Johnson has been a considered a core piece for the Spurs in their rebuild and will now be a big part of the team for the years to come.

Johnson had a productive 2021-22 season averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The biggest positive for Johnson was his improved shooting from range. He entered the year with a 36% clip from behind the arc, and went on to hit 39.8% of his triples. The Spurs made a big trade involving Dejounte Murray, but they’ve decided to hold onto Johnson for the future.

We’ll see if Johnson is able to further elevate his game this upcoming year when he’s sure to be in a featured role in San Antonio. He’ll not only be tasked with leading the team statistically, but will also serve as a mentor for the younger guys coming into the system.