NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 16

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2022 NBA Summer League - Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves
Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 14, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve hit the final Saturday of Summer League play in Las Vegas for 2022, which means a bunch of exhibition games. That doesn’t mean teams won’t use this time to see which players could fill out their rosters. That includes two-way and G-League slots. Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule, including how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 16, Las Vegas

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 3 p.m. ET, NBATV

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons - 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings - 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 11 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

