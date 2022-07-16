NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 16

We’ve hit the final Saturday of Summer League play in Las Vegas for 2022, which means a bunch of exhibition games. That doesn’t mean teams won’t use this time to see which players could fill out their rosters. That includes two-way and G-League slots. Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule, including how fans can catch the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 16, Las Vegas

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 3 p.m. ET, NBATV

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons - 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 5 p.m. ET, NBATV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m. ET, NBATV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings - 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 11 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.