How to watch LeBron James in Drew League on Saturday

We go over how you can watch the Lakers star in his first Drew League appearance since 2011.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
&nbsp;LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.&nbsp; Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Drew League will play host to a unexpected guest on Saturday with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James set to play, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. It’s James’ first appearance in the Drew League since 2011. The League was founded in 1973 in Los Angeles and has featured such greats as Kobe Bryant, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving. On top of James, DeRozan is also confirmed as playing in the League on Saturday. We’ll go over how you can watch LeBron and DeRozan in the Drew League.

You’ll be able to watch the Drew League via live stream on the Caffeine TV app, which can be found here. Now, this isn’t something we’re too familiar with. We also don’t know which game in the Drew League both players will be playing in. We’ll keep an eye out for more details. The logistics of it all don’t make sense on short notice. The Drew League would likely need a bigger venue to accommodate the magnitude of James and DeRozan.

